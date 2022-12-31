Short Interest in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Grows By 197.8%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, an increase of 197.8% from the November 30th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

GROV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grove Collaborative has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kevin Michael Cleary purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $45,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,137 shares of company stock valued at $395,995 over the last 90 days. 15.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROV. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

