Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Up 58.5% in December

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the November 30th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.3 days.
Agilyx ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AGXXF opened at $3.33 on Friday. Agilyx ASA has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.
About Agilyx ASA
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilyx ASA (AGXXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.