Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Up 58.5% in December

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the November 30th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.3 days.

Agilyx ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGXXF opened at $3.33 on Friday. Agilyx ASA has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

About Agilyx ASA

Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

