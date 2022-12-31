Ayanna Howard Sells 410 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ayanna Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 21st, Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $186.87 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $284.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $1,689,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Autodesk by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

