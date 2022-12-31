BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTAI opened at $21.48 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $601.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.