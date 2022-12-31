Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Insider Acquires A$84,600.00 in Stock

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Rating) insider Drew O’Malley acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.05 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,600.00 ($57,162.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Collins Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 261 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 17 franchised KFC restaurants in Germany, and 45 franchised KFC in the Netherlands; 20 Taco Bell restaurants, including 13 in Queensland, 6 in Victoria, and 1 in western Australia; and 66 franchised Sizzler restaurants in Thailand and Japan.

