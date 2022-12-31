Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.63.

BTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$6.08 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$9.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$712.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

