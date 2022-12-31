Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,933 shares of company stock valued at $546,958 over the last 90 days. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 221.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 104.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,035 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,005,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 39.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 103,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPOF opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.37. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

