Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.
XPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,933 shares of company stock valued at $546,958 over the last 90 days. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE XPOF opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.37. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $26.90.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xponential Fitness (XPOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.