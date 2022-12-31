Head to Head Contrast: Sparta Commercial Services (SRCO) and Its Peers

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) is one of 186 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sparta Commercial Services to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -1,693.75% N/A -21,330.37% Sparta Commercial Services Competitors -34.30% -9,073.61% -4.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Sparta Commercial Services Competitors 710 4537 9817 245 2.63

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.13%. Given Sparta Commercial Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sparta Commercial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 -$8.99 million -0.54 Sparta Commercial Services Competitors $3.87 billion $397.22 million -29,421.16

Sparta Commercial Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services. Sparta Commercial Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sparta Commercial Services competitors beat Sparta Commercial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, ordering system creation and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

