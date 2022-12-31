Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,628,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,304,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60.
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $77,743.75.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $18.23.
RXRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
