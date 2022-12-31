Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,628,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,304,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $77,743.75.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 692,741 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

