South Cone Investments Limited Acquires 9,157 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,157 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $51,096.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,697,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,371,793.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 6,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $51,267.00.

On Friday, December 16th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 6,400 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00.

On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,345 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $98,883.45.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 600 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $4,764.00.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,194.15.

On Friday, December 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,819 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $80,123.04.

On Wednesday, November 30th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $63,440.00.

On Monday, November 28th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,720 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,574.00.

On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,272.00.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $5.90 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

