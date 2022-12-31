Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Switch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Switch

Switch Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Switch by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 211,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 137,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Switch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.