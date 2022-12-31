Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price at $26.17

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.8 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

