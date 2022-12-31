Insider Buying: Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Purchases 18,147 Shares of Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Rating) insider Angus Gluskie bought 18,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.96 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,990.97 ($60,804.71).

Whitefield Industrials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Get Whitefield Industrials alerts:

Whitefield Industrials Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 11th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Whitefield Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Whitefield Industrials

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.