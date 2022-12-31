Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,009,035.66 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,035.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,060,438.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.29 per share, with a total value of $1,405,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 7,100 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.93 per share, for a total transaction of $517,803.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,052 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.22 per share, with a total value of $4,842,495.44.

On Thursday, December 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,789 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.82 per share, for a total transaction of $4,936,394.98.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.9 %

DUOL stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 19.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duolingo by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Duolingo by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

