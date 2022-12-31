CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Wes Cummins Acquires 25,000 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,259,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,590,276.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins acquired 63,500 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,040.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $243,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Wes Cummins acquired 60,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins bought 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $404,000.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Wes Cummins bought 106,400 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00.

Shares of CAMP opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $165.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

