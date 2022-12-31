Alaleh Nouri Sells 3,064 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $864,600.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

