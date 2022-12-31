BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Director Acquires C$174,566.34 in Stock

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT – Get Rating) Director Jamieson Bondarenko bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$174,566.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,058,969.27.

Shares of BCT opened at C$10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$168.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.50 and a twelve month high of C$15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 128.68, a current ratio of 129.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.60.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

