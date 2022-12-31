Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Drops By 45.8%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the November 30th total of 856,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $315.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.