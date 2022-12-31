Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Mike Rose Purchases 10,000 Shares

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,312,160.45.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:TPZ opened at C$21.13 on Friday. Topaz Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 30.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.41.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.57.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

