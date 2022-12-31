Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Sells $235,668.16 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $235,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $330.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.57. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

