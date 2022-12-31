Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,399,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

AUY stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

