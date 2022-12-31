H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $71.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,403,070.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,863.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $685,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,403,070.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,863.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,134 shares of company stock worth $16,110,285. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at $321,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 37.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.29%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

