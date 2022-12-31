Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

