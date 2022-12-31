Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $308.48 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $264.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.85. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.