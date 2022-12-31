Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.63.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $235.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.07 and its 200-day moving average is $232.78. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after buying an additional 873,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

