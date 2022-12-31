Analysts Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Price Target at $129.62

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $135.75 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

