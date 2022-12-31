Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $335,850.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,476,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,069,783.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 584,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 345,037 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 152,177 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox Company Profile

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

