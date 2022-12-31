Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) CFO Sells $303,000.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $14.51 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

