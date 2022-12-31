EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 12,700 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,006.56.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$23.31 on Friday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.76 and a 52-week high of C$43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$588.72 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.41.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.3200002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACQ shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.50.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

