The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Sells $357,406.56 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $231.57 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $190.93 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.75.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.