Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Up 36.3% in December

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.6 days.
Vallourec Price Performance
Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.10.
Vallourec Company Profile
