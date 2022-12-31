Insider Selling: Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Rating) insider Ashley Krongold sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.71 ($2.51), for a total transaction of A$741,800.00 ($501,216.22).

Ashley Krongold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weebit Nano alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Ashley Krongold 60,000 shares of Weebit Nano stock.

Weebit Nano Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 33.81 and a quick ratio of 33.81.

Weebit Nano Company Profile

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fabrication factory materials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.