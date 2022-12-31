Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.56. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

