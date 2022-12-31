Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells $626,157.03 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) President Luke Larson sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $626,157.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 272,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,049,285.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luke Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $843,087.20.

On Thursday, December 1st, Luke Larson sold 732 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $165.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

