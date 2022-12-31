Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Five9 Stock Up 0.1 %

FIVN opened at $67.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 0.64. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,983. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

