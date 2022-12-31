Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $978,387.15 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56.

On Thursday, October 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $191.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

