Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells 26,423 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $530,573.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,761,655 shares in the company, valued at $316,494,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cadre Stock Performance
Shares of CDRE stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $751.87 million and a P/E ratio of 251.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $31.50.
Cadre Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 400.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
About Cadre
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadre (CDRE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.