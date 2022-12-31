Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells 26,423 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $530,573.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,761,655 shares in the company, valued at $316,494,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $751.87 million and a P/E ratio of 251.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 400.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cadre by 18.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Cadre in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 180.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

