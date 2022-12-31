MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 200,000 Shares

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,332,182.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MacroGenics stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.11. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MacroGenics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MacroGenics by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 251,279 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MacroGenics Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.