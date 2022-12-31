MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $664,628.38 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $664,628.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $389,350.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

