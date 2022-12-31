Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in TriNet Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

