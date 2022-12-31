MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Buys $1,122,000.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,097,092.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $17.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
