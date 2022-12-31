MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Buys $1,122,000.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,097,092.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

MacroGenics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 692.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.