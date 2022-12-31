Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) PT at $39.34

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.34.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($58.46) to €46.10 ($49.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($31.91) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %

FSNUY opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.