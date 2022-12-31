Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $224.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.81 and a 200-day moving average of $214.66. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

