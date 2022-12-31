Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $607.12.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
GMAB stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.