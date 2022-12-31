Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $607.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

About Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.