Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $105.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

