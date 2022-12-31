Brokerages Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT at $17.41

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,424 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,446 shares during the period. Bank of Italy boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,502 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,801,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

