CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $168.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.55. CME Group has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

