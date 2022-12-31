Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 20,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,722,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,629,642.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,611 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,035.66.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 7,100 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.93 per share, for a total transaction of $517,803.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,052 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,842,495.44.

On Thursday, December 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,789 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.82 per share, for a total transaction of $4,936,394.98.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,084,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,323 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

