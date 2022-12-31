Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Declines By 58.4%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
AACG opened at $1.27 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.26.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.