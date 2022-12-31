Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Declines By 58.4%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $1.27 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.26.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

