AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $165.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.24. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

